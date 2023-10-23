2 including minor killed in massive fire at building in Mumbai's Kandivali

MUMBAI: Two persons including a minor were killed in the massive fire that broke out at a nine-storey building in the Kandivali area in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday afternoon, police said.

The deceased were identified as Glory Walphati (43) and Josu Gems Robert (8).

According to police, five people sustained burn injuries in the fire incident and were rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced Walphati and Robert brought dead. The other three victims are still undergoing treatment at the hospital, they added.

According to Mumbai Fire Services department officials, the fire broke out at around 12.27 PM on Monday.

Upon receiving information, Mumbai Fire Services rushed fire tenders to the Pavan Dham Veena Santur building and started the operation.

The blaze was confined to electric installations, officials said. Meanwhile, fire services department officials were making efforts to bring the situation under control.

Further details are awaited.