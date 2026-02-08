2 held in digital arrest scam linked to 190 complaints, over Rs 100 cr fraud uncovered: Delhi Police

The complainant, a homemaker, was initially contacted by a caller posing as an IPS officer from Mumbai Cyber Crime, who falsely accused her of involvement in criminal activities using her Aadhaar credentials.

The call was later transferred to a woman claiming to be a police officer, who used video and audio calls to show forged FIRs and arrest warrants, the officer said.

Police added that the accused warned the victim that her husband and son would also be implicated in criminal cases if she did not cooperate. She was instructed not to speak to anyone and was forced to report daily to the fraudsters to confirm her silence.