15 years on, four convicted in journalist Soumya murder case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted four for the murder of television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, who was shot dead 15 years ago while she was returning home from work.

Vishwanathan was shot dead on September 30, 2008, in her car around 3.30 am. Police had claimed that the motive behind the killing was robbery.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey also convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, and Ajay Kumar under provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Fifth accused Ajay Sethi was convicted under Indian Penal Code section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and under MCOCA provisions for conspiring to abet, aid or knowingly facilitate organised crime and for receiving the proceeds of organised crime.

The judge said the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the charges against the accused and listed the matter for sentencing on October 26.

Five people were arrested for the murder and they have been in custody since March 2009.

The recovery of the weapon used in IT executive Jigisha Ghosh’s killing had led to the cracking of Vishwanathan’s murder case, police said.

After a case was moved in the Delhi High Court in 2019 for a speedy trial, the trial court was questioned for delaying justice even though the charge sheet was filed nine-and-a-half years ago.