15 MPs suspended from Parl amid demands for discussion on security breach

Fourteen of those suspended were from the Lok Sabha and Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien from the Rajya Sabha.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 Dec 2023 10:37 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Fifteen MPs from the Opposition were suspended from Parliament for the remainder of the Winter Session for "unruly conduct" as they demanded a discussion on the security breach in the Lok Sabha which took place on December 13 (Wednesday).

In the Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the motion to suspend members T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, S Jothimani, Ramya Haridas, and Hibi Eden for the remainder of the session.

Later, Benny Behanan, V K Sreekandan, Mohammad Jawed, P R Natarajan, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, K. Subrahmanyam, S R Parthiban, S Venkatesan, and Manickam Tagore were suspended through another resolution.

The Lok Sabha was then adjourned till tomorrow.

