15 dead as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Kasganj

Police officials said around 20 people were hospitalised with injuries.

ByPTIPTI|24 Feb 2024 7:57 AM GMT
Representative Image

LUCKNOW: Fifteen people, including seven children, died on Friday when a tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, police said.

A senior police officer said the occupants of the vehicle were going to take a dip in the Ganga river in the Patiyali area of the district when the accident occurred on the Patiyali-Dariyavganj road.

Police officials said around 20 people were hospitalised with injuries.

