14-year-old girl lifts auto to save mother in Mangaluru
The incident occurred when the auto lost control and collided with the woman while she was attempting to cross the road.
CHENNAI: A 14-year-old girl from Mangaluru lifted an auto that had toppled on to her mother.
With all her effort, the young girl lifted the auto to save her mother.
A video of the girl rescuing her mother has gone viral on social media.
(Further details awaited)
