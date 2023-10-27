13 killed as SUV rams tanker in Karnataka

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Thirteen people were killed when the SUV crashed into a stationary tanker here on Thursday morning, police said.

Mourning the deaths, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs two lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased. He also sought details regarding the accident from the officials.

The accident occurred on the outskirts of the district headquarters town of Chikkaballapur at around 7 am, they said. The vehicle was plying from Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru and crashed into the stationary tanker on NH 44 killing 13 passengers, including four women.

A preliminary probe has stated that the victims, including the driver of the four wheeler, who also died in the accident, hailed from Anantapur district. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

However, low visibility due to fog is also suspected to be one of the reasons which needs to be verified, a senior police officer said.

The victims who hailed from Gorantla in Anantapur district do not belong to the same family, he said.

“Twelve people died on the spot in the accident while one critically injured person who was being treated at a nearby hospital succumbed to injuries. All of them were travelling in the vehicle from Anantapur to Bengaluru and on the way, the vehicle collided with a stationary tanker,” DL Nagesh, Superintendent of Police (Chikkaballapur) said.