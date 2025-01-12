13 held for raping minor Dalit athlete in Kerala; was sexually abused by 62 people over several years, she says

PATHANAMTHITTA: Seven more people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a Dalit girl, who is an athlete, at various locations when she was a minor, taking the total number of those apprehended so far to 13, police said here as the case sparked outrage.

The girl, who is now 18 years old, has alleged in her complaint that she was sexually abused by 62 individuals since the age of 13. The police said that they received evidence indicating that the girl was exploited by her sports trainers, fellow athletes and classmates.

Calling for immediate arrest of all the accused, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a detailed action-taken report from authorities within three days and emphasised on a fair and time-bound investigation to deliver justice.

The Kerala Women's Commission (KWC) has registered a case on its own and its chairperson P Sathi Devi has directed the Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police to immediately submit a report in this regard, the Commission said in a release.

The matter came to light during counselling conducted by the Child Welfare Committee, after the victim's teachers at an educational institution informed the panel about noticeable changes in her behaviour.

The Committee, subsequently, notified the police and a special investigation team headed by the Pathanamthitta Deputy Superintendent of Police has been constituted to carry out the inquiry.

Six people were arrested on Friday after the registration of five FIRs at two police stations in the Pathanamthitta district, the police said. So far, 13 people, including a minor, have been apprehended in connection with the case, they said.

All those arrested are aged between 19 and 30, and many of them have criminal antecedents, the police said.

The Kerala police invoked more stringent charges including under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against the accused.

"The complaint stated that the girl, an athlete, was sexually assaulted by 64 people. She was subjected to rape since the age of 13. It was found that she was abused at school and sports training camp," the KWC release added.

"Preliminary investigation suggested that the girl, who takes part in school level athletic training, was abused by sports trainers, fellow athletes and others," said a police officer.

The investigation is now focused on collecting evidence on all accused involved in the abuse, sources said.

Details of the new FIRs and arrests will be handed over to the Pathanamthitta Child Welfare Committee by the police, they added.

According to her statement, the girl was abused by 62 individuals, starting with her neighbour, at the age of 13. Some of the accused in custody are friends of this person and the police are looking to ascertain whether the girl was gang-raped by the suspects, the sources said.

A detailed statement of the girl will be recorded by a woman sub inspector of Pathanamthitta police station, the police said.

The alleged incidents occurred at various locations, including public spaces like Achankottumala, Chuttippara in Pathanamthitta town and her school.

According to the statement of the girl, she had used her father's mobile phone to communicate with the suspects and 40 people have been identified by verifying the phone details and the information from the diary in her possession.

The Pathanamthitta Child Welfare Committee (CWC) stated that individuals outside the district might also be involved in the case.

As it was an unusual case, she was referred to a psychologist for more in-depth counselling, he told the media.

The CWC also revealed that several phone numbers of potential suspects were found saved on her father's phone.

Meanwhile, activists of National Mahila Federation, the women's wing of CPI, on Saturday took out a march led by former MLA E S Bijimol to Pathanamthitta police station demanding the arrest of all the accused in the case.

CPI(M) politburo member Subhashini Ali also demanded severe punishment to the guilty in the case.

"The LDF GOVT and its Child Welfare Council have done well in giving the survivor confidence and help. Severe punishment to the guilty. 15 Arrested In Kerala For Rape Of Dalit Minor, Over 60 Allegedly Involved," she posted on her X account.