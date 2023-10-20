1.25 cr families in UP to get ownership of land leased under PM Svamitva Yojana: Yogi

LUCKNOW: A total of 1.25 crore families in Uttar Pradesh will be given ownership rights of land leased under the PM Svamitva Yojana by December 2023, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said. He targeted the previous government in the state before 2017 for "neglecting the rights of people belonging to the Schedule Caste."

According to an official release, the Chief Minister emphasised that economic progress should be measured not by the prosperity of those at the pinnacle of society, but by the advancement of the most underprivileged.

"Before 2017, SC/ST people used to face identity crises. They no longer grapple with this problem due to the combined efforts of the double-engine government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government's efforts are dedicated towards realizing the harmonious society envisioned by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar throughout the country, exemplifying the essence of Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat," he said.

He further added, "In cases where individuals belonging to SC/ST are residing on land that does not fall under the reserved category, the double engine government will take steps to grant them a lease of that land for constructing a house. For those on reserved category land, we will ensure suitable arrangements for their rehabilitation, including the provision of additional land."

Chief Minister Yogi said there were 75 lakh families in the state who had been provided possession of land where they resided, and by December 2023, 1.25 crore families will be given ownership rights of leased land under the PM Svamitva Yojana.