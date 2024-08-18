10 killed, 25 hurt after bus collides with pickup van in Bulandshahr

BULANDSHAHR: In a major road mishap, 10 persons were killed while 27 others were injured after a pickup van collided with a bus in the Salempur area of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The accident took place on the Budaun-Meerut state highway.

"Ten people were killed and 27 injured when a pickup van traveling from Ghaziabad to Sambhal collided with a private bus. The injured have been sent to hospital," District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh told mediapersons.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the injured persons, including women and children, have been admitted to hospitals in Bulandshahr, Meerut, and Aligarh, where the condition of one person is stated to be critical.

As per sources, the people on the bus were traveling to their native village near Aligarh to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident took place when the speeding private bus, in an attempt to overtake another vehicle, collided with the pickup van, causing severe damage. While the pickup van was completely smashed, the front side of the bus was severely damaged.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed the concerned officials to ensure the injured receive best medical treatment.

The District Magistrate said, "The deceased included residents from Aligarh and Sambhal. One person's identity is yet to be confirmed. CM Yogi Adityanath has taken immediate note of the incident and instructed the SSP and hospital staff to ensure best treatment for the injured. Both vehicles have been checked for fitness. The bus had a valid permit while the pickup truck was also fully registered and fit."