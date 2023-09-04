1 terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Reasi

REASI: A terrorist was killed and one police personnel injured in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi on Monday.

"One terrorist killed so far, one Police personnel injured. Details awaited," officials said.

Earlier, an encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi is underway.

"Encounter started at Reasi. On the basis of police input regarding the presence of two terrorists. Encounter going on in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of Chassana sir," ADGP Mukesh Singh said.

Meanwhile, police and the army are on the job. More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on August 21, an encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Larrow-Parigam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.







