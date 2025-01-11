India eye another complete performance from youngsters to seal ODI series against Ireland

RAJKOT: Following a commanding performance by the youngsters in the opening match, India will eye another clinical display from them to seal the three-match series when they face Ireland in the second women’s ODI here on Sunday.

Despite fielding a relatively inexperienced side, Indian women enjoyed a perfect day in the first ODI, registering a six-wicket win to take a 1-0 series lead.

Captain Smriti Mandhana continued her fine form, laying the foundation with a forceful 41, while the efforts of Pratika Rawal and Tejal Hasabnis, who shared a 100-plus partnership to steer the chase, were crucial.

Their performances are a big boost for the team, especially with regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur missing from the lineup after she was rested for this series.

Pace spearhead Renuka Singh, the highest wicket-taker in the previous series against the West Indies, was also rested for this series.

In her absence, young Titas Sadhu stepped up, striking in her first spell. Sayali Satghare also impressed, taking a wicket, while Saima Thakor bowled a tidy 10-over spell.

Spinner Priya Mishra had a notable outing with two quick wickets, and vice-captain Deepti Sharma also played her part.

Mandhana, who had previously captained India against New Zealand, managed the inexperienced squad in excellent manner, and the management might be pleased with the bench strength ahead of the home ODI World Cup later this year.

However, India’s fielding was subpar in the first ODI.

They dropped Leah Paul twice, allowing Ireland to recover from a precarious 56 for 4 to go past the 200-run mark. The Indian bowlers will also look to execute their plans in a better way to keep Ireland under 200 and close out the match with much more ease.

For Ireland, captain Gaby Lewis played the lead act with a superb 92, but lacked support from the middle order. Paul, benefitting from her chances, also struck a half-century. Ireland will need more intent from other batters to challenge India.

The biggest disappointment for Ireland was their bowling attack.

Apart from Aimee Maguire, who took three wickets, the rest of the bowlers were expensive and ineffective as India chased down the target with more than 15 overs to spare.

Sitting at the bottom of the Women’s Championship table and failing to qualify directly for the World Cup, Ireland will need a complete lift in their performance level to secure their first-ever women’s ODI win against India.

Squad (from): India: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Sayali Satghare.

Ireland: Gaby Lewis (C), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Arlene Kelly, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell.

Match starts at 11 am.