Saif stabbing case: Police to conduct attacker's facial recognition; custody extended till Jan 29

MUMBAI: Police on Friday told a court here that they needed to conduct facial recognition test of the Bangladeshi man arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to ascertain that he was the person seen in the CCTV footage.

While the magistrate's court extended the police custody of Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) till January 29, defence lawyers questioned the actor's version of the incident, asking why he did not call police immediately.

Fakir was arrested on January 19 for allegedly breaking into Saif Ali Khan's 12th floor flat in Bandra for robbery three days earlier, and stabbing the actor multiple times when confronted.

The police on Friday sought his further custody, claiming that while substantial progress had been made in the probe, more interrogation was required to investigate certain crucial aspects.

Public prosecutors K S Patil and Prasad Joshi told the court that "facial recognition test" of the accused was needed to be done at a Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain that he was the same person seen in the CCTV footage recovered from the staircase of Khan's building.

The prosecution's statement followed reported claims made by the accused's father that the person seen in the CCTV footage was not his son.

Fakir's father, reportedly speaking to the media in Bangladesh, alleged that based on some similarities his son was falsely implicated.

Judicial magistrate K C Rajput extended Fakir's police remand till January 29, noting that it was necessary considering the nature of the offence and progress in the probe.

The police also told the court that they need to match the footprints of the accused with those found at Khan's residence, and the shoes the accused was wearing at the time have not been recovered yet.

A missing part of the knife used in the crime too was yet to be found, the police said, adding that the accused was not cooperating with investigation.

A driving license issued in Bangladesh has been recovered from him, confirming that he is a native of the neighbouring country, the prosecution told the court.

In-depth investigation was needed to find out whether he had any other motive for committing this crime, it added

Fakir had been apparently sending money from India to his relatives in Bangladesh. There was strong possibility that he had committed other crimes. Further investigation was also required regarding whether any other Bangladeshi friends or relatives of the accused were illegally residing in India, the prosecution said.

Further, the police need to find the persons who helped him obtain fake documents like Aadhaar card and PAN card, it argued.

The accused's lawyers Dinesh Prajapati and Sandeep Sherkahne opposed the plea for further police custody, and questioned the credibility of the incident.

Saif Ali Khan had enough time (after the attacker entered his house) but did not call the police for help, they claimed.

Following the knife attack in the early hours of January 16 that caused injuries on the neck and near his spine, Khan was admitted to the nearby Lilavati Hospital where he underwent two surgeries. He was discharged from the private hospital on January 21.