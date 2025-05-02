PM to launch, lay foundation for projects worth Rs 58,000 crore in Andhra

AMARAVATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 58,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, which includes resuming the construction of greenfield capital city Amaravati.

According to the official schedule shared by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's office, PM Modi is expected to land at Gannavaram Airport (Vijayawada Airport) at 2:55 pm and travel by helicopter to Velagapudi secretariat helipad.

"He will be received by Naidu and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan. By 3:30 pm, the Prime Minister will arrive at the public meeting venue and participate in the foundation-laying and inaugural events," said a press release from the CM's office.

The programme is scheduled to last an hour and 15 minutes, following which PM Modi will return to Gannavaram and depart for New Delhi.

The southern state has made elaborate arrangements for Amaravati ReSTART (Amaravati construction relaunch) event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of people.

The PM will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 94 projects, which include capital city institutions, national highways, railway upgrades and defence-related installations.

"In one of the largest single-day infrastructure announcements for the state, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation for and inaugurate a total of 94 projects worth Rs 57,962 crore," said the press release.

As part of Amaravati greenfield capital construction, the PM will lay the foundation stone for 74 projects worth Rs 49,000 crore, which encompass the construction of the assembly, secretariat and high court buildings and judicial residential quarters.

Likewise, he will lay the foundation for nine Central projects worth Rs 5,028 crore, such as DRDO's missile testing centre (Rs 1,459 crore) in Krishna district, unity mall in Vizag (Rs 100 crore), Guntakal — Mallappa Gate Rail overbridge (Rs 293 crore) and six national highway projects (Rs 3,680 crore).

The missile testing centre at Nagayalanka will comprise a launch centre, technical instrumentation facilities, indigenous radars, telemetry and electro-optical systems, enhancing the country's defence preparedness.

Likewise, he will dedicate three railway projects worth Rs 254 crore to the nation, which include railway doubling and tripling projects.