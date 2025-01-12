NCB burns seized drugs worth Rs 50 crore at Chengalpattu plant

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) -Chennai Zonal Unit disposed 2,322.025 kilograms of seized drugs worth around 50 Crores on Saturday, as part of the National Drug Destruction Fortnight, observed from January 11 to January 25, 2025.

The initiative was inaugurated by the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah emphasising the government's unwavering commitment to eradicating drug abuse and trafficking, an official statement said.

The drugs, seized from various cases under NCB Chennai's jurisdiction, were incinerated on Saturday at the Chengalpattu-based incinerator under strict supervision by the Drug Disposal Committees and NCB officers.

The destroyed narcotic substances included 1777.4 kg of Ganja, 517.2 kg of ephedrine, 19.3 kg of methamphetamine, 3.8 kg of Heroin, 3 kg of Hashish and 1.4 kg of Cocaine among others.

The disposal process adhered to all environmental and safety standards, ensuring effective elimination without harm to public health or the environment.

“This operation underlines NCB's relentless efforts to combat drug trafficking and safeguard society from the menace of narcotics. The bureau remains committed to strengthening coordination with law enforcement agencies and raising awareness to create a drug-free nation,” an official release stated.