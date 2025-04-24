MCC-M dominates GNC-C with 3-0 sweep in TNTA League D-Zone 

CHENNAI: Madras Cricket Club - M (MCC-M) secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Gandhinagar Club - C (GNC-C) in the D-Zone of the TNTA League Championships, held at the Gandhinagar Club courts here on Thursday.

MCC-M showcased its dominance by winning all three doubles matches, two of which were closely fought contests.

In the first match, Vikram Prabhakar/Rishi Raghavender (MCC-M) edged out Prasanna Ramanujam/Swaminathan (GNC-C) with a solid 7-5, 6-1 win. The opening set saw tight rallies and consistent baseline play from both pairs before MCC-M pulled ahead decisively in the second.

The second match was also keenly contested. Rangarajan/Rehaan Theodore (MCC-M) overcame Bikram/Janak (GNC-C) 7-5, 6-4, showcasing resilience and better coordination in the crucial moments.

The third and final match turned out to be a one-sided affair. Sundarrajan/Desmond Theodore (MCC-M) demolished Guhan Kumar/Arjun Narayanan (GNC-C) 6-0, 6-0, putting the finishing touches on MCC-M’s flawless win.

The finals were marked by a vibrant mix of youth and experience from both clubs, and the crowd was treated to high-quality tennis throughout the evening.