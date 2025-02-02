Judge asks Chennai police commissioner to ensure FIRs are uploaded

CHENNAI: Principal Sessions Judge, City Civil Court, Chennai, S Karthikeyan, has written to the Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police (GCP), to ensure that FIRs are published on the official website without fail.

“It has been brought to notice by the Bar Association of Chennai that the First Information Reports are not uploaded by the police stations concerned on the official website,” the letter stated.

The judge asked the commissioner to issue necessary directions to the Station House Officers of all police stations in Chennai city to upload the FIRs in the official website without fail.