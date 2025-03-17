India's first hydrogen train nears completion at Chennai’s ICF, trial runs to begin soon

CHENNAI: India's first hydrogen train is expected to hit the tracks soon with 80 per cent of the work nearing completion at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Perambur.

Railway officials said that only painting, connecting hydrogen cylinders, and technical work is pending. "The train is expected to be completed by the end of this month and will undergo trial runs on the 89 km Jind-Sonepat route in Haryana next month," they said.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the hydrogen train, equipped with a 1,200 hp engine, is designed to run at a speed of 110 kmph and will be on par with the efficacy of trains globally. While the maximum number of coaches is five in other countries, the hydrogen train will have 10 coaches.

Officials said that each train will be manufactured at a cost of Rs 80 crore and the Centre plans to operate hydrogen trains in mountain areas to improve sustainability and conserve the environment. The first train will be operated by the Northern Railway and the authorities plan to make Indian Railways carbon-neutral by 2030.

The project is the brainchild of the Central Railway Board which has planned to manufacture 35 hydrogen trains at a cost of Rs 2300 crore. While the initiative was announced in last year's budget, the ICF factory has completed 80 per cent of the work currently. Once the trial runs are successful, the train is expected to be open for public use by the end of April, said Railway Board.