City man held duping Thanjavur youth promising govt job

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Saturday arrested a man for conning a youth of Rs 29 lakh with a false promise of government employment.

Vigneshwaran (30), a graduate of Arulanandammal Nagar in Thanjavur has been trying to get a government job. In 2022, Vigneshwaran got the contacts of Ravichandran from Sundaram Nagar in Thanjavur Medical College Road and Sathyanarayanan (59), from Ramapuram in Chennai.

Claiming that they knew a few officials in TNPSC, the duo had assured Vigneshwaran of securing a government job. Further, they had asked Vigneshwaran for money to bribe the officials.

Trusting them, Vigneshwaran handed over a sum of Rs 29 lakh in 2022 through several installments. After receiving the money, the duo ignored calls from Vigneshwaran. Later, Vigneshwaran met them in person and demanded the money he gave them. However, the duo threatened him.

As they neither helped him secure government employment nor returned his money, Vigneshwaran approached the Thanjavur District Crime Branch police and filed a complaint on Friday.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Sathyanarayanan on Saturday. The police are also searching for Ravichandran who had gone absconding.