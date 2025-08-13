Chennai man robs, disrobes and blackmails woman; arrested at Coimbatore airport

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man who robbed a home-alone woman, disrobed her at knife-point, and filmed it to threaten her against approaching the police, was arrested by the Avadi City Police from Coimbatore airport.

The accused, who accumulated debts after suffering a loss in business, and also due to online gambling and alcohol addiction, pawned some of the stolen gold to pay off his debts and sent the remaining jewels to a friend in Coimbatore.

Police said that the incident happened in Nazarathpet on August 7 when the 25-year-old woman was alone at her home. The accused, Ajaykumar of Tondiarpet, barged into the house, threatened her with a knife and gagged her before robbing her 11 sovereign jewellery. The police said he had targeted the house after a recce and learnt that the woman lived alone.

After deliberating it for a while, the woman filed a police complaint, after which the Nazarathpet police formed special teams to trace the accused. Police sources said that he was hiding in Coimbatore and a special team arrested him near Coimbatore airport on Tuesday.

Officials said Ajay took to crime after suffering a loss in business and his debts piled up. He also became addicted to alcohol and lost more money in online gambling.

On the day he committed the crime, he borrowed a two-wheeler from a friend in the pretext of attending a job interview. He then parked the bike in Poonamallee and then took an auto-rickshaw to reach the house. Probe revealed that he was constantly travelling after the incident, said the police.

Officials said Ajay pawned some of the stolen jewellery to repay part of his debts and sent the remaining jewels to a friend in Coimbatore. Police said that besides robbing, he is also facing more than 10 charges, including sexual assault and criminal intimidation.