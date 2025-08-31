Chennai Citizen Connect: Stormwater drain work delays leave Thoraipakkam roads in disarray

CHENNAI: Ongoing stormwater drain construction work in Thoraipakkam has rendered several interior stretches unusable, with motorists facing frequent disruptions.

Residents in the locality said the work, which began more than three months ago, has been progressing at a snail's pace and in parts, leading to unsafe road conditions.

On Shree Aishwarya Prapancha Road, Madakoil Street, Okkiyampet, and the road leading to Jains Pebbles Brook via Shakti Gardens Road, the drains are being constructed in 100-metre segments.

After every small stretch, sand filling has been done, leaving the road uneven and prone to waterlogging during the rains. Vehicles often get stuck in the slushy surface, forcing commuters to wait until help arrives.

Earlier this week, a car got stuck just outside the Shree Aishwarya Prapancha gate, while a lorry was stranded near Shakti Gardens Road. Such incidents, residents said, have become common since the work began.

“The Madha Koil Street area has been in a mess for a while,” said Harsha Koda, co-founder of the Federation of OMR Residents Associations (FOMRRA).

“Despite repeated appeals from various apartment associations in the area, there has been no action from the contractor and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Once the news got out on social media, some notional work started. But, these efforts will rest only when the roads are re-laid,” he added.

Residents added that they have also submitted an official complaint to the GCC, urging it to either speed up the work.