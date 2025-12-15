Celebration of individuality in contemporary art

CHENNAI: Confluence returns with its second edition, curated by artist and art educator Sushila Prakash. The exhibition will present a vibrant selection of contemporary artworks that highlight the diversity and creative energy of today’s art scene. An annual exhibition, Confluence, focuses on showcasing promising emerging artists from across India.

This year’s open call received over 300 submissions, from which 30 artists were selected. Their works offer fresh perspectives, distinctive voices, and engaging visual narratives. The exhibition features a wide range of styles, from the intricate traditions of Madhubani and Kerala murals to bold abstract works and contemporary realism.

“These artists are driven by passion and use art as a way to explore and express their evolving voices. Confluence celebrates individuality: voices that are honest, fearless, and deeply personal. I am honoured to present these emerging artists, who I believe are shaping the future of Indian art through their curiosity, courage, and creativity,” says Sushila Prakash.

Confluence will be held from December 19-21 at Lakshana Art Gallery, Alwarpet.