Govt bus crashes into culvert in Andhra Pradesh, 42 passengers injured
The bus, carrying 42 people, was en route to Tirupati on Sunday night when the mishap took place, they said
CHANDRAGIRI(ANDHRA PRADESH): Forty-two passengers were injured when an overspeeding Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus hit a culvert here, police said on Monday.
The bus, carrying 42 people, was en route to Tirupati on Sunday night when the mishap took place, they said.
“It was a straight road with no engineering defect. As per the preliminary investigation, the driver was overspeeding and lost control of the bus leading to the accident,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B Prasad told PTI on Monday, indicating the accident was due to driver’s negligence.
All the passengers sustained injuries when an overspeeding APSRTC bus hit a culvert near Agarala Narayana College, the DSP said.
A case was registered and the investigation is on.