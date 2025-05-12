Govt bus crashes into culvert in Andhra Pradesh, 42 passengers injured

CHANDRAGIRI(ANDHRA PRADESH): Forty-two passengers were injured when an overspeeding Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus hit a culvert here, police said on Monday.

The bus, carrying 42 people, was en route to Tirupati on Sunday night when the mishap took place, they said.

“It was a straight road with no engineering defect. As per the preliminary investigation, the driver was overspeeding and lost control of the bus leading to the accident,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B Prasad told PTI on Monday, indicating the accident was due to driver’s negligence.

All the passengers sustained injuries when an overspeeding APSRTC bus hit a culvert near Agarala Narayana College, the DSP said.

A case was registered and the investigation is on.