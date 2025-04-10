Develop high-tech solutions to boost fighting capability of forces, says Minister Rajnath Singh

COIMBATORE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that high-tech solutions should be developed to enhance the fighting capability of the armed forces.

“There is a need to vigorously pursue the transformation of armed forces to remain capable and relevant for future wars,” he said while addressing the convocation ceremony of the 80th staff course of Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington in the Nilgiris.

Stating that in the age of ‘grey zone’ and hybrid warfare, where cyber-attacks, disinformation campaigns and economic warfare have become tools that can achieve politico-military aims without a single shot being fired, Singh said, “India is facing persistent threats along its borders, which are further compounded by the challenge of proxy war and terrorism emanating from its neighbourhood.”

Delving into the impact of conflict in West Asia and geopolitical tension in the Indo-Pacific on the overall security calculus, in addition to non-traditional security threats such as natural disasters and climate change, the Defence Minister pitched for the development and modernisation of the armed forces through self-reliance.

“The ongoing conflicts teach us that building a resilient, indigenous, and future-ready defence, technological and manufacturing eco-system is not an option, but a strategic necessity,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies in revolutionising warfare, Singh said in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, drones have virtually emerged as a new arm, if not a transformative science. “Loss of lives of soldiers and equipment were attributed neither to traditional artillery nor armour, but to drones,” he said, adding that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is leaving no stone unturned to transform the armed forces into a technologically advanced combat-ready force capable of multi-domain integrated operations.

The 80th staff course comprised 479 student officers, including 38 personnel from 26 friendly countries as well as three women officers. Ahead of the ceremony, Singh laid a wreath at the Madras Regiment War Memorial and paid homage.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan was among the dignitaries present on the occasion.