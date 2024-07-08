YouTuber, friend assaulted by drunken men on Chennai's Ritchie Street

CHENNAI: In a recent incident, a YouTuber and his friend were assaulted by an unknown gang on Ritchie Street in Chennai, as reported by Daily Thanthi. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The duo had gone to Ritchie Street to purchase some electronic items and were shooting a detailed video on it. However, a gang who was sitting in an auto rickshaw nearby and boozing, mistakenly assumed they were taking a video of them drinking. Irked by this, the gang issued slurs, snatched the duo's camera, and roughed them up. However, the YouTuber and his friend managed to flee from the scene.

As there are several police outposts in the area and with the commissioner's office nearby, the incident has raised concerns over the law and order situation in the city.