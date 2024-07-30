Youtuber "Biryani man" arrested for indecent representation of women

CHENNAI: City Police on Monday arrested a 29-year-old Youtuber who goes by the moniker "Biryani Man" for making crass comments about Semmozhi Poonga and making indecent insinuations about the women visiting the park.



The YouTuber, P Abbishek Rabi was arrested from his house in Iyyapanthangal after one of his old videos about Semmozhi Poonga went viral in social media.

Incidentally, Abbishek was one of the complainants in the case against PubG Madhan, another YouTuber who was arrested for abusive comments against women three years ago.

According to the South Zone cyber crime police station, they had received a complaint from a woman, a regular user of Semmozhi Poonga alleging that the youtube content was uploaded with intention to malign women and regular users of the park.

Police booked Abbishek under sections of the Information Technology Act, Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment (TNPHW) Act. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

The Youtuber's arrest had triggered a slew of reactions online, with a section demanding action against other 'content creators' who frequently use profane language.

It was also pointed out that Abbishek Rabi's attempted suicide while streaming live a couple of days ago was more serious a crime, which should have been taken up by the City Police.

Abbishek had posted videos against other content creators in the Youtube space including food blogger, Mohammed Irfan recently to which there were reactions and in one of the reaction videos, Rabi attempted suicide.