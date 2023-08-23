Youth murdered after drunken brawl; Four arrested

CHENNAI: Avadi city police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man outside an eatery in Ambattur after a drunken brawl on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Balachandran of Ambattur. He was working at a factory in Ambattur industrial estate. On Saturday night, Balachandran had consumed liquor at a Tasmac outlet in Mannalurpet after which he went to an eatery to buy food, police said.

As he was waiting outside the eatery to buy food, another group of youths too had come to the shop to buy food. One of them had accidentally brushed at Balachandran which sparked an argument among the two groups. Police investigations revealed that the men in the other group too were in an inebriated condition.

As the verbal duel escalated, Balachandran had used the helmet in his hand to attack one of the men. In retaliation, the gang rounded up Balachandran and started attacking him. One of them used the knife he was carrying and stabbed Balachandran and fled the scene.

Passerby rescued the injured man and moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. On Tuesday, Ambattur Industrial estate police arrested four persons - Shankar (27), Ajith (27), Venkatesh (24) and Napoleon (28).

All four of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.