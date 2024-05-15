Youth mistaken as child kidnapper attacked by mob in Chennai's Pulianthope area

CHENNAI: A mob attacked a youth in Pulianthope, suspecting him of being a child lifter. Police who rushed to the scene rescued the victim, who was found to be mentally unsound.

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old youth from Chengalpattu district had joined a group of children playing in the locality and had allegedly lifted a 11-year-old boy in his arms.

However, on realising that the youth was inebriated, the child raised an alarm and the other children cried out, too, after which their parents and passersby rushed to the scene and started attacking him.

As the youth also gave contradictory replies about his identity, the agitated residents mistook him for a child kidnapper.

Police then sent the victim to a nearby private hospital for treatment.