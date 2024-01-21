Youth held on murder charges after father's death

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old youth was on Saturday arrested by the Thiruvallur district police on murder charges after he pushed his father to death at their house after an argument.

The victim, Venkatesan (44) was a casual laborer. He lived with his wife, Bhuvaneshwari (40) and two sons- Naveen Kumar (22) and Lokesh (20).

Bhuvaneshwari is a tailor. Police investigations revealed that Venkatesan turns up drunk often and assaults his wife. Recently, he went on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala and soon after returning, he got drunk which led to an argument between the couple.

Irked over his wife's condemnations, Venkatesan assaulted her and then broke a liquor bottle and tried to attack her.

The elder son, Naveen Kumar who was at the house when the events unfolded, intervened and pushed his father.

In the impact, Venkatesan suffered head injuries and fell unconscious. He was moved to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Thiruvallur town police arrested Naveen Kumar.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.