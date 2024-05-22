Youth disappears after landing at Chennai airport from Singapore

CHENNAI: A youth from Cuddalore district, who returned from Singapore on May 10, has gone missing from the Chennai airport.

His father, Sangili (57), a farmer from a village near Thittakudi in Cuddalore district, has filed a complaint with the Chennai Airport Police.

According to the complaint, Periyasamy (21), a 10th standard dropout, went to Singapore for work but returned after 7 months to Chennai on the 10th of this month.

However, he did not return home, and his phone has been switched off since then.

The family thought he was still in Singapore, but when they contacted the private company he was working for, they were told that he had been sent back to Chennai on 10 May.

The police have launched an investigation and are checking the CCTV footage at the airport.

They are also investigating various angles, including whether Periyasamy left the airport and went somewhere else, whether she was kidnapped, or if there was a love affair gone wrong.