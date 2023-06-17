Begin typing your search...

Youth dies after fall from Pattabiram railway flyover

On Saturday morning, he was riding from his home towards his place of work when the accident happened.

17 Jun 2023
Youth dies after fall from Pattabiram railway flyover
CHENNAI: A 20-year-old man died on Saturday morning after he allegedly lost control of his motorbike and fell off the Pattabiram railway flyover on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as M Kamalesh of Kakkanji Nagar in Pattabiram. Kamalesh works at a private firm in Poonamallee.

Around 8 30 am, Kamalesh was riding along the flyover when he lost control and first hit the parapet wall off the flyover, police investigations revealed.In the impact, Kamalesh was thrown off the vehicle and fell on the railway tracks below from a height.

Onlookers rushed to his rescue and moved him to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead. Police registered a case and moved his body to a government hospital for post-mortem. Police suspect the victim to have driven rashly which led to the accident.

DTNEXT Bureau

