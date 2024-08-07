YouTuber "Biryani man" arrested in another case for hurting religious sentiments

CHENNAI: City Police on Wednesday arrested 29-year-old YouTuber who goes by the moniker "Biryani Man" in another case by the Cyber crime police for hurting religious sentiments in a video.

He was earlier arrested for making crass comments about Semmozhi Poonga and making indecent insinuations about the women visiting the park.

East Zone Cyber crime police had registered a case based on a complaint from S Philip Nelson Leo, a pastor, who claimed that he was hurt after watching video clips by Biryani Man in which he allegedly made derogatory remarks about Christianity.

After confirming the allegations, the YouTuber was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

Just over a week ago, P Abbishek Rabi was arrested after one of his old videos about Semmozhi Poonga went viral in social media. Incidentally, Abbishek was one of the complainants in the case against PubG Madhan, another YouTuber who was arrested for abusive comments against women three years ago.

According to the South Zone cyber crime police station, they had received a complaint from a woman, a regular user of Semmozhi Poonga alleging that the youtube content was uploaded with intention to malign women and regular users of the park.

He was booked under sections of the Information Technology Act, Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment (TNPHW) Act. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.