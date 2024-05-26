Yam, green chilli, chow chow get cheaper; check out vegetable rates on May 26 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of yam, green chilli and chow chow saw a slight increase at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex in Chennai on Sunday.



According to traders at the market, the price of yam increased to Rs 80 per kg today from Rs 75 per kg just a day ago.

Similarly, green chilli is being sold at Rs 80/kg today, a drop of Rs 15 from yesterday's price of Rs 75/kg.

Meanwhile, the rate of chow chow increased to Rs 60 per kg today. It was sold at Rs 50 yesterday.

However, the prices of other essentials like onion and potato continue to remain more or less the same as the last two weeks.cha











