Workshop held for AWPS personnel on cybercrimes against women, children

CHENNAI: A one-day workshop was held at the police commissioner’s office in Vepery on Saturday for personnel from AWPS (All Women Police Station) to refresh their knowledge on investigation of cybercrimes against women and children.

Around 100 women personnel including Inspectors of police and others participated in the workshop.

G Vanitha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Against Women and Children (CAWC) and Inspector Veerachamy, Cyber Crime Wing, participated, and spoke about the rising incidences of cybercrimes against vulnerable persons through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

They also discussed the ways to effectively deal with the problems and pitfalls in handling case files and capturing clues in cyber crimes against women and children, an official release stated.