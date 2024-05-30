Worker stabbed to death with beer bottle inside Koyambedu market complex

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old man working as a loadman was stabbed to death with a beer bottle by a youth inside Koyambedu market complex on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sekar of Perambalur district.

He worked as a casual labourer and stayed within the market premises.

On Wednesday, he was sleeping outside an eatery inside the market complex.

Police said that the victim was drunk. While he was sleeping, the accused, a 22 year old youth who came to the scene mistook Sekar for his friend and woke him up.

An argument ensued between the two over the youth waking Sekar up and they started exchanging blows.

In a fit of rage, Sakthi attacked Sekar with a broken beer bottle and fled the scene.

Passerby who noticed Sekar lying in a pool of blood alerted the police, who moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

After investigations, Police arrested the accused, Sakthi.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.