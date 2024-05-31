Worker buried in sand cave-in Anagaputhur rescued after three hours

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old worker who got buried in the ground as the sand caved in during the UGD work in Anagaputhur was rescued after three hours on Friday.

On Friday morning the workers were involved in the construction of the underground drainage in Anagaputhur.

Police said while the contract workers were digging a pit for about 10 feet in the ground the sand caved in and one of the workers, Sivaraj of Perungalathur, was buried alive in the ground.

The co-workers tried to rescue Sivaraj but all their efforts went in vain.

Later on information the Shankar Nagar police along with the rescue team rushed to the spot and rescued Sivaraj after three hours of struggle and he was admitted to the Chrompet GH.

The police have registered a case and are inquiring with the private contractor whether they had taken all the safety precautions during the construction of UGD.