Work on common ticketing system in Chennai to pick up pace after Lok Sabha election results

CHENNAI: The work on developing a common ticketing system for Chennai will gather pace after the Lok Sabha election results are declared and the model code of conduct, which places restrictions on new initiatives, is withdrawn.

The introduction of a common ticketing system, which would allow passengers to use the same ticket for any State-run public transport network in Chennai, including Metro Rail, MTC buses and suburban trains, is an idea that has been around for a while.

The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has issued a tender to develop the ticketing system, including an app and other facilities, for this purpose.

However, the long duration of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election, due to which the model code of conduct is in force until after the results are declared on June 4, has put the tender process on pause. Once the model code is withdrawn, it is expected to pick pace.

Once the winning bidder is chosen, the contract will be awarded and the common ticketing system could be a reality a few months after that.

There are multiple facilities that are being looked at, including app, QR code-based tickets, and a dedicated card for common usage on all State-run transport utilities in Chennai.