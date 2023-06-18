Women’s G20 summit delegates visit tourist attractions in Mahabalipuram

CHENGALPATTU: The foreign delegates of the Women’s G20 summit on Saturday experienced the true essence of Mahabalipuram after they visited all the tourist attractions of the historical city.

More than 150 foreign women representatives from across 18 countries including France, Germany, Italy, England, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, North Korea, America, South Africa, Norway, and Denmark were in the city to participate in the two-day conference that concluded on Friday.

On Saturday, the delegates were taken for a tour around the town that was organised by the Tamil Nadu Department of Tourism. The group of foreign nationals were welcomed with traditional garlands and taken to the UNESCO-recognised Shore Temple. Senior tourist guides explained the unique architecture of the temple built by the Pallava kings and its history.

They also gave a detailed description of the methods used by the Department of Archeology to prevent corrosion of the sculptures that are situated near the ocean. The foreign delegates thoroughly enjoyed the tour and captured the moments for posterity by clicking several selfies in front of the monuments. Security was beefed up at the monuments ahead of the delegates’ visit.