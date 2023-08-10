Begin typing your search...

Women convicts-run first fuel pump to open today

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Aug 2023 8:10 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-09 20:10:44.0  )
Representative image (File)

CHENNAI: Country’s first all-women convicts-operated petrol bunk will be opened on Thursday at the Puzhal prison campus on Ambattur Road.

The Tamil Nadu Minister for Law, Courts and Prisons S Regupathy will inaugurate the new petrol bunk on Thursday at 9 am, an official release from the Tamil Nadu Prison Department said.

This ‘Freedom’ petrol bunk will be operated by the women convicts who are still serving their prison sentences, the release further said.

Freedom petrol bunkWomen convictsS Regupathy
DTNEXT Bureau

