Women-20 summit: Chennai police bans flying of drones from today to Sat

CHENNAI: Chennai City Police has issued a ban on flying of drones (unmanned aerial vehicles) in its jurisdiction from June 14 (Wednesday) to June 17 (saturday), owing to the Women-20 summit (the first G-20 Meeting) to be held at Mahabalipuram on June 14 and June 16. Foreign dignitaries are likely to visit Chennai and Mahabalipuram. In view of the security reasons, the areas around the place of stay/visit and the routes to be travelled by the foreign dignitaries in Greater Chennai Police limits have been declared as “Red Zone” and flying of drone camera (DRONE CAMERA) and other Unmanned aerial vehicles is prohibited, police said.