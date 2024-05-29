Woman techie run over by express train in Perungalathur

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman techie was run over by an express train in Perungalathur on Wednesday.

The deceased Dharani of Andhra Pradesh was working in a private firm as a Software engineer in Perungalathur.

Police said Dharani was staying in a hostel in the locality and on Wednesday morning while talking over the mobile phone Dharani attempted to cross the Perungalathur railway level crossing when she was run over by the Antyodaya Express and died on the spot.

On information, the Tambaram railway police visited the spot, retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.