Woman taken for a ride in the name of CBI, loses Rs 21,400 to conman

CHENNAI: A 36 year old woman was conned by call received from 'CBI' office and forced to transfer Rs.21,400 to an unknown bank account after she was told that a narcotics parcel has arrived in her name.



She transferred the money after she was told by the caller that if she pays the amount she will be spared without being prosecuted on Monday.

After becoming aware that she was taken for a ride by a phishing caller, she lodged a complaint with the Vasaravakkam police station on Wednesday, police said.

The woman, resident of Dharamaraju Nagar in Karambakkam near Porur received the call on Monday afternoon and without knowing it was a phishing call transferred the money online to the account number given by the 'CBI officer'.

Once she became aware, she lodged a complaint with the police.