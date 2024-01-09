Woman, male friend arrested in Tiruvallur for husband’s murder

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur district police on Monday arrested a woman and her male friend for allegedly murdering the woman’s husband. The man’s body was found in a forest area near Pennalurpet in Tiruvallur district four days ago, The deceased, Srinivasan (43) was a casual labourer.

After post mortem suggested that he was strangled, police questioned his wife, Nandhini (28). Since she gave evasive replies, she was detained. Investigations revealed that Nandhini is the second wife of Srinivasan and she was in a relationship with another man, Kumaran (28).

On learning of their relationship, Srinivasan chided them and spread the news among the relatives, who attacked Kumaran a few days ago. On January 4, under the pretext of consuming liquor, Kumaran took Srinivasan to a forest area and strangled him along with Nandhini. Nandhini had filed a missing complaint with Pennalurpet police station. Police arrested the duo and remanded them in judicial custody.