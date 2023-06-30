Woman killed, 2 injured as bike with trio hits parked van at airport flyover

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman was killed and her two male friends were hurt after their bike rammed into a van while riding triples near the Airport flyover on Thursday.The deceased Brittisa was from Valasaravakkam, said police. Brittisa and her childhood friends Gopinath (23) and Selvan (24) on Wednesday evening went to a private hospital in Potheri to visit their friend who is admitted to the hospital due to illness. Later in the night, the friends were returning back riding triples on the bike around 10 pm. When they were on the flyover near the airport the two-wheeler lost control and rammed onto the van which was parked on the overpass. Police said Brittisa succumbed to injuries on the spot while Gopinath and Selvan were admitted to the Stanley government hospital with severe injuries. The St Thomas Mount traffic investigation police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.

