Woman injured after minor boys on bike ram into her scooter in Madambakkam

CHENNAI: Two minor boys, who were over-speeding on a bike in Madambakkam collided with a scooter, leaving the rider critically injured on Monday.

Police said two boys aged under 18 were heading towards Madambakkam from Vengaivasal on Monday morning.

When they were in Adithya Nagar, they lost control of the bike and collided with Jayanthi who was riding her scooter.

On impact, she was badly injured and taken to a private hospital in the locality.

She had injuries in the back-bone but no complaint was filed in the police station.

However, CCTV footage of the accident went viral on social media and based on that, Selaiyur police are conducting inquiries.

The police advised parents not to allow their children to drive bikes before they get their driving licence.