Woman falls off moving auto while dozing, dies in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old woman was killed in a freak accident after she allegedly dozed and fell off a moving autorickshaw she was travelling in, near Pazhavanthangal signal on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as R Ramya, a resident of West Mambalam. She was working as a home nurse.



On Tuesday, she had hired an autorickshaw to visit the Melmalayanur temple near Villupuram with her family and was returning when the accident happened, police said.



Police investigations revealed that Ramya's family (four of them) began their journey early in the day and returned the same night. Since only three persons could be accomodated in the passenger seat of the autorickshaw, the family took turns to sit beside the driver.



On the final leg towards home, Ramya was seated beside the driver. When the vehicle was moving along Pazhavanthangal signal, all the passengers in the vehicle fell asleep, including Ramya, police investigations revealed.

In her sleep, Ramya lost balance and fell off the moving auto and came under the rear wheels of the autorickshaw.



The auto driver Manikandan brought the vehicle to a halt and moved Ramya to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.



Police have booked autorickshaw driver Manikandan on the charges of causing death due to negligence and are investigating.

