Woman evading arrest for 4 yrs in murder case nabbed

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old woman who was accused in the murder of her husband and evaded arrest for over four years was arrested by the Tambaram city police on Saturday.

The woman, Menaka had connived with her lover and murdered her husband, a real estate agent and buried his body in Gingee, Villupuram district.

The body of Senthil Kumar who was reported missing in 2018 was found in October 2020 after which police arrested Rajesh Khanna, the driver of Senthil Kumar, Senthil’s father-in-law, Arun among others.

Probe revealed that Menaka too was part of the plan and she was arrayed as an accused, but she managed to evade arrest. According to reports, Senthil Kumar himself was an accused in the murder of his younger brother, Rajkumar over an alleged property dispute in 2015.

When Senthil Kumar was in jail, his driver, Rajesh Khanna developed a relationship with his boss’ wife, Menaka. Coming out on bail, Senthil Kumar was missing and police initially thought he went absconding to evade further jail time in case of conviction in the brother’s murder.

However, a probe by Chennai Police on the kidnap attempt of Senthil’s mother, Padmini in 2020 led police to Rajesh Khanna and the skeletons came out tumbling. Police exhumed Senthil’s body and arrested Rajesh Khanna and accomplices while Menaka evaded arrest.

On Saturday, she was arrested from a hideout. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.