Begin typing your search...
Woman detained in connection with gold theft at jewellery showroom in T Nagar
The woman posing as a customer had come to the shop wearing a burqa and enquired the staff about jewellery and left.
CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman has been secured by the police for the alleged theft of a gold bracelet in a jewellery showroom on Ranganathan street in T Nagar.
Police said that the theft happened a week ago, on May 20.
The woman posing as a customer had come to the shop wearing a burqa and enquired the staff about jewellery and left.
Later in the day, when the staff checked the inventory they found a gold bracelet missing after which they checked the CCTV footage and found that the bracelet went missing around the time the woman visited the showroom.
Based on a complaint by the showroom manager, Mambalam Police registered a case and secured the suspect, a 23 year old woman and are investigating.
Next Story