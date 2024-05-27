Woman detained in connection with gold theft at jewellery showroom in T Nagar

Begin typing your search...

27 May 2024
Representative image (File)

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman has been secured by the police for the alleged theft of a gold bracelet in a jewellery showroom on Ranganathan street in T Nagar.

Police said that the theft happened a week ago, on May 20.

The woman posing as a customer had come to the shop wearing a burqa and enquired the staff about jewellery and left.

Later in the day, when the staff checked the inventory they found a gold bracelet missing after which they checked the CCTV footage and found that the bracelet went missing around the time the woman visited the showroom.

Based on a complaint by the showroom manager, Mambalam Police registered a case and secured the suspect, a 23 year old woman and are investigating.

gold theftgold robberyrobbery casejewellery theft
DTNEXT Bureau

