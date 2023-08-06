Woman attacked at Perungalathur rly station; One held

CHENNAI: Within three weeks of the fatal attack on a woman vendor at Saidapet railway station, another woman passenger was attacked with a knife by a man, this time at Perungalathur railway station, on Saturday night. Railway Police on Sunday arrested Subramanian (55) of RMK Nagar, Perungalathur who attacked the woman after she resisted his attempts to sexually assault her in an inebriated condition.



Subramanian works temporarily at a local temple in Vandalur, where he does menial jobs, police said.

Since is no functioning CCTV camera at the station, police had to analyse CCTV footages from a building nearby to zero in on the suspect and arrested him on Sunday.

The injured woman was identified as S Tamilselvi (52), a resident of Masthan Gori in Chengalpattu. Tamilselvi and her husband, Sundaramoorthy, had gone to Tambaram by train to buy articles for their grandchild's ear piercing ceremony.

After finishing the purchase and inviting relatives in the area to the ceremony, the couple went to Perungalathur railway station around 10.30 pm to board the return train.

The attack happened when Sundaramoorthy was at the counter buying tickets while Tamilselvi was waiting for him on the platform. According to police sources, the accused walked up to Tamilselvi and questioned why she was standing there. She ignored him and was looking in the direction of her husband as he made advances at her when the accused allegedly took out the knife he was carrying and slashed it against her arm.

Tamilselvi cried out in pain and fell on the platform. Hearing the woman's cries, her husband and other passengers rushed to her aid. Some of them attempted to catch the attacker, but he allegedly threatened them with the knife and fled the scene.

The woman was moved to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries. She was administered 13 sutures for the cut injury on her shoulder, police said.

On July 19, Rajeshwari (30), who sells fruits and snacks on suburban trains, was fatally attacked at the Saidapet railway station. Five persons, including the younger sister of the deceased, and two teenagers were arrested by the GRP in connection with the murder.