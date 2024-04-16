Without receiving complaint from victim, committee cannot probe: MHC in Prof Nirmala Devi case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court observed that the internal complaint committee cannot probe the sexual harassment allegation without receiving any complaint from the alleged victim, in the case filed against suspended assistant professor Nirmala Devi of Madurai Kamaraj University.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad heard the petition seeking to transfer the investigation against Nirmala Devi from CB-CID to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a woman DIG.

The State submitted that a charge sheet was filed against Nirmala Devi before the Srivilliputhur court and after the hearing, the court reserved the final order.

It was also submitted that the final order will be pronounced on April 26. Further, the State also submitted that disciplinary actions had been initiated against the alleged accused, and an internal complaint committee was also constituted to probe the matter.

The petitioner sought the bench to direct the internal complaint committee to probe into the sexual allegation.

However, the bench observed that without receiving any complaint from the alleged victim the committee cannot proceed with the probe. The bench also directed the petitioner to submit that any complaint was lodged by the victim before the committee and posted the matter to April 18, for further submission.

In 2018, Aruppukottai police booked Nirmala Devi under various sections based on the complaint lodged by girl students for allegedly persuading them to offer sexual favors to top officials of Madurai Kamaraj University.

Later, the then Governor of the State and Chancellor of the University, Banwarilal Purohit appointed retired IAS officer R Santhanam to probe into the matter.

Subsequently, D Ganesan, State coordinator of Revolutionary Students Youth Front, Tamil Nadu moved a petition before the High Court seeking to transfer the investigation against Nirmala Devi from CB-CID to the Special Investigation Team (SIT).